Nepal and Hong Kong Play a Goalless Draw in Friendly Match


Kathmandu: Nepal and Hong Kong played a goalless draw in the friendly match held today. The match, which took place at the National Stadium in Hong Kong, concluded with a score of 0-0.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the game saw Nepal reduced to 10 men in the second half after Nepal’s Mani Lama received a second yellow card and was sent off. This friendly match is part of Nepal’s preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, where they will continue to hone their skills and strategies.

