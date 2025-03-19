Nepal International Film Festival to Showcase Global Cinema in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The 8th edition of the Nepal International Film Festival (NIFF) is set to take place in Kathmandu from April 20-24, showcasing a diverse array of films from around the world. A total of 87 films representing 40 countries have been selected for the festival, which will be hosted by the Nepal Film and Cultural Foundation, according to Festival Chair KP Pathak.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the festival will be organized under the theme ‘Festival of Stories from All Over the World, Nepal International Film Festival.’ Festival Chair KP Pathak emphasized that preparations have been made to ensure this edition surpasses previous ones in effectiveness. He noted that the selected films aim to attract a movie-loving audience and provide a platform for filmmakers globally to meet, discuss, and exchange ideas.

A special highlight of the festival will be ‘Russian Film Day,’ scheduled for Saturday on the third day of the event. The festival is divided into two categories: national and international

. In the international category, the best film will be honored with the ‘Gautam Buddha Award’ and a cash prize of $1,500. Additionally, a film from both the national and international cinema categories will receive the ‘Don Ki Hote’ award from the Federation of International Film Societies.

The competition will also see the best film awarded Rs 100,000 and a trophy, while the best short film and best documentary will each receive Rs 50,000 and a trophy. The best international documentary will be recognized with the Mount Everest Award and a cash prize of $1,000, whereas the best international short film will be awarded the Bagmati Award along with $500.

The festival will also feature an award for films utilizing AI technology, with the ‘Manjushree Award’ offering a prize of $500.