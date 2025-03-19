Over Half a Million Students Set to Appear for Secondary Education Examinations



Kathmandu: A total of 514,071 students are appearing in this year’s Secondary Education Examinations (SEE). The SEE is taking place simultaneously in all secondary schools across the country on Thursday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, last year, 464,785 students participated in the SEE. The number of students in this year’s examination has increased by 49,286. This year, 29 students will appear in SEE through an examination center in Japan, while arrangements have been made to conduct the examination from the Central Jail in Kathmandu, two prisons in Dailekh, and a juvenile correctional home in Bhaktapur.





This year, the highest number of students appearing in the SEE is 39,600 in Kathmandu, while the lowest is 43 in Manang. The SEE that begins on March 20 will end on April 1. The exams will be conducted from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, according to the exam schedule published by the National Education Board. The board is set to announce the results of the exams by Asad 7 of the Lunar Calendar, and candidates who score less than the minimum 35 marks will fail.





Meanwhile, all preparations for this year’s SEE to begin simultaneously from 8 am on Thursday at 2,079 examination centers across the country have been completed, Nandalal Poudel, Examination Controller of Class 10, Office of the Controller of Examinations, has said. The board has already delivered the necessary question papers, symbol numbers, answer sheets, and other materials for the SEE exam to every district education authority. Preparations are underway to announce the results of the exam this year as well using the grading system, said Poudel.

