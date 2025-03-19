Parliamentary Panel Directs Government for Re-Survey and Demarcation of Buffer Zones



Kathmandu: The Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee under the House of Representatives (HoR) has instructed the Ministry of Forests and Environment to make arrangements for re-survey and demarcation of the buffer zone of National Parks, Wildlife Reserves, and Hunting Reserves.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the directions were based on submissions of lawmakers during the deliberations on the Bill to Amend Some of Nepal Acts. The deliberations focused on national parks and wildlife issues within the Bill.





Nepal currently hosts 12 national parks, one wildlife reserve, one hunting reserve, six protected areas, and 13 buffer zones, encompassing 23.39 percent, or 34,419.75 square kilometers, of the total land area.





Committee President Bimala Subedi stated that the Ministry has been urged to incorporate human rights issues relating to human-wildlife conflict in the Bill. Prior to this, the Committee consulted with those proposing amendments to the Bill, as well as experts and Ministry office-bearers.





The Bill, registered in Parliament a year ago, addresses 81 acts including the Forests Act. The Committee has now decided to move it forward unanimously and present it to Parliament at its upcoming meeting.

