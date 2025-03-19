PM Oli Urges Students to Appear SEE Steadily



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged students appearing for the School Education Examination (SEE) to approach their exams with composure. In a video message delivered on the eve of the SEE, the Prime Minister advised students to avoid rushing and to take the exams calmly.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli reminded students of the importance of being prepared and making the most of their time. “Students, you are appearing the SEE tomorrow. Be prepared. You’ve no luxury to waste time. I wish you success with high scores,” he stated.





The Prime Minister also recalled the historical perception of the School Leaving Certificate (SLC) as an intimidating “iron gate” for students, noting that examinations are a recurring challenge throughout life. He emphasized that there is no need for panic.





Expressing optimism, PM Oli conveyed his hope for improved SEE results compared to the previous year.

