Minister Dr Rana Holds Meetings with Georgian and Filipino Counterparts in New Delhi



New Delhi: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba held separate bilateral meetings with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A Manalo, on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meetings covered a wide range of topics, including strengthening Nepal’s bilateral ties with Georgia and the Philippines. During the meeting with Botchorishvili, Dr Rana urged Georgia’s support for Nepal’s candidacy for key membership in the United Nations, including a seat in the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2029.





The discussions with the Georgian Foreign Minister also explored possibilities for joint investment and partnership between Nepal and Georgia in key sectors such as agriculture, hydropower, infrastructure construction, and tourism. Foreign Minister Rana highlighted the severe impacts of climate change on Nepal and sought Georgia’s backing for Nepal to advocate for climate justice on international forums.





During her discussions with Secretary Manalo, Dr Rana called for collaborative efforts between Nepal and the Philippines to tackle climate change impacts, noting both countries face its devastating consequences. The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing economic partnership, and promoting future cooperation in various sectors.

