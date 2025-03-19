Nepal Off to Myanmar for Strategic Forum Participation



Kathmandu: Chairperson of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Madhav Kumar Nepal, has embarked on a visit to Myanmar. Chair Nepal departed for Myanmar following an invitation from the Myanmar Narrative Think Tank to attend the “Myanmar Beyond-2025: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in the Multipolar World Forum.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, during his week-long visit, Chair Nepal is expected to engage with various leaders in Myanmar to discuss matters of bilateral interest. This visit underscores the importance of strengthening ties and exploring collaborative opportunities between Nepal and Myanmar.





In his absence, the party’s senior vice-chairperson, Rajendra Pandey, has been entrusted with the role of Acting Chair of the CPN (Unified Socialist). This temporary leadership arrangement ensures continuity in the party’s functioning while Chair Nepal fulfills his international commitments.

