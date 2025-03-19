NA Session: Government Urged to Intervene in Supplies of Sub-Standard Products



Kathmandu: Members in the National Assembly (NA) have demanded action against companies manufacturing and supplying sub-standard products. Airing opinions in a zero hour of the upper house of the Federal Parliament today, Indira Devi Gautam said, “There are news reports about the supplies of sub-standard goods and medicines in the market. The authorities concerned should reach out those companies holding them responsible for the offense.”





According to National News Agency Nepal, Ganga Kumari Belbase stressed the need of addressing the concerns of agitating school teachers. “Teachers are agitating. The government has not implemented its agreements reached with them before, convincing them to go back to the working station.” She demanded a focus on further improving the educational sector along with a decent movement for students’ rights.





Gopi Bahadur Sarki Achhami expressed his concerns over the deteriorating situation of the government-owned Udaypur Cement and Hetaunda Cement factories. “The government has been unable to clear the fiscal responsibility of worth Rs five billion of the Udaypur Cement Factory. There has been budgetary constraint to procure raw materials. Over 300 employees have been unpaid for several months,” he said, urging the government to address all these issues and create an atmosphere for its operation.





Jaga Prasad Sharma urged the government to search for Lila Shrestha of Dang who has been reportedly missing in Dubai for a year. As he said, the woman had been in Dubai for a job. He advised the government to seek the coordination of the diplomatic mission, the Foreign Ministry, and the authorities concerned to find the whereabouts of Shrestha.

