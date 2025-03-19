International Women Entrepreneurs Business Fair Set for March in Lalitpur



Lalitpur: International Women Entrepreneurs Business Fair is set to be organized in Lalitpur starting March 27. The Federation of Women Entrepreneurs’ Association of Nepal (FWEAN) is hosting the five-day event to promote and market products from Nepali women entrepreneurs to both domestic and international markets.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Federation President Shova Gyawali announced during a press meet that the fair will showcase agricultural products, handicrafts, and food items produced by women from across the country. The event will feature 144 selling booths and two pavilions, with 82 stalls allocated for national and international women entrepreneurs.





The Federation anticipates approximately 60,000 visitors and transactions amounting to Rs 20 million during the event. The fair aims to enhance the visibility and market reach of women-led businesses in Nepal.

