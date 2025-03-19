HoR Session: Fair Investigation Sought into Confiscation of Around Rs 250 Million



Kathmandu: In a meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) today, lawmakers demanded the government ensure an impartial investigation into the incident relating to the confiscation of foreign currencies amounting to around 250 million on Monday from Tokha of Kathmandu. Seeking time in the HoR today, Madhav Sapkota said the news about the confiscation of such a huge illegal amount is indeed of a grave concern, as it suggests that the level of expansion of the nexus of an organised crime and smuggling in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, it may be noted that a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Division apprehended Kusang Lama, 43, from Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk on Monday evening. He was caught with a container containing foreign currencies: US dollars and Euros.





Sumana Shrestha urged the government to recognize the education sector seriously, urging it to update the parliament on the reasons why the Madhesh Province has announced not to participate in the School Education Examination this year. As she said, intervention of political parties in the Free Students’ Union (FSU) has impacted the University education, she said.





Ramkrishna Yadav drew the government’s attention to the need of strengthened peace and security in the country. Ram Kumar Rai sought the government’s attention to a case of fire in Khotang district on March 17 while Ramhari Khatiwada and Mukta Kumari Yadav drew the government attention to contemporary issues.

