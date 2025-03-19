Government Urged to Assume Responsibility for Health Insurance, Says Health Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel, has emphasized the need for a legal provision to hold the government accountable for managing health insurance for Nepalis, particularly those living below the poverty line. Recent statistics indicate that 18 percent of the population in Nepal falls below the poverty line, highlighting the urgency of this matter.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Paudel pointed out the significance of a proposal registered at the House of Representatives by lawmaker Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma. The proposal focuses on guaranteeing health reform and accessible medical treatment. Minister Paudel stressed the importance of ensuring that individuals below the poverty line have access to health insurance, noting that while wealthier individuals can afford it, the state must provide for those in need.





The Minister revealed that the Ministry has prepared a proposal to introduce a contribution-based health insurance scheme and has identified potential resources to support it. Currently, health insurance is implemented across all 753 local levels in Nepal, with 484 service providers, including 403 government hospitals, 48 private hospitals, and 33 community hospitals.





Minister Paudel acknowledged the challenges of a lack of stable resources and guaranteed income for health insurance. He proposed the establishment of an insurance fund as a solution to manage the scheme efficiently. Furthermore, the government is committed to taking stringent action against those who misuse the health insurance scheme.

