Nepal’s photo exhibition in Cairo



Kathmandu: The representative artistic creations and photos by Egyptian artists were put on display in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

The exhibition aimed at bilateral cultural exchanges between Nepal and Egypt was organized at the Embassy of Nepal in Cairo with the coordination of the Embassy of Nepal there, it is said.

Veteran Egyptian artist Galal Gomma attended the exhibition.

Embassy’s Third Secretary Madhavraj Kafle said that artistic creations and photos of Nepal by 18 artists, photojournalists and documentary makers including Ashraf Talaat, Yasher Al Mubarak and others were kept in the exhibition.

Ashraf Talaat had taken photos from Mustang and Lumbini in last March and May while Yasher’s photos include from Pashupatinath taken in last year’s Shivaratri festival.

On the occasion, Nepal’s Ambassador to Egypt Sushil Kumar Lamsal expressed gratitude towards photographers and artists for their live presentation of Nepal’s diverse landscape, cultural heritages and Nepali faces in their arts and photos.



mbassador Lamsal and Egyptian lawmaker Dr Mai El-Batran said that such creations from the artists would further contribute to deepen cultural ties between Nepal and Egypt.

On the occasion, Nepali scientist working at United Oil Company Dr Prakash Adhikari said that such programmes organized in foreign countries are crucial for Nepal’s publicity efforts.

Around 100 individuals including artists, diplomats, journalists, students, Nepali diaspora members and others were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency RSS