Key Issues, politics

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said the foreign ministry so far did not receive any proposal on facilitation of or calling for holding political dialogue centering the upcoming national election.

"We even didn't receive (from any foreign entity) any suggestion of framework beyond the current constitutional provision (to hold the election)," he told reporters at foreign ministry here.

The state minister said he has no idea why political leadership from opposition is saying such things.

"Forget about pressure, we did not receive any such proposals from any country or organisation," he said while replying a question that whether the government is under pressure of any foreign country regarding initiate a political dialogue.

Responding to a question over UN involvement, he said, "There is no need. UN gets involved in a war or massive conflict situation."

He said the Election Commission is working to hold the election and foreign election observers will come to see as invited by the Election Commission (EC).

The foreign ministry will follow instructions of the EC to facilitate the visit of election observers here.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha