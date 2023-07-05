General

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) is all set to issue a Treasury Bill worth Rs 10 billion on Thursday.

The central bank has planned to issue the 'Development Treasury Bill 2086 (Cha)' on July 6 with a term of six years. It may be noted that the government uses the Development Treasury Bill as a tool to raise public debt.

Banks and finances, non- bank and finance institutions, insurance companies and organised institutions and common people can purchase it.

The coupon rate of the Treasury Bill will be determined by an auction through an online bidding, according to the NRB. The clearance of the interest will take place on a half-yearly basis.

The Bill could be put as collateral for taking loans.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal