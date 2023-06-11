General

CPN UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli stressed the preservation and promotion of arts and cultures.

Chairperson Oli expressed so today while observing the National Fine Arts Exhibition being organized in the Nepal Art Council, Babar Mahal.

Oli, also the former Prime Minister asserted, "Our country bears ancient history in terms of civilizations, arts, cultures, festivities and music. All these are our heritages. The more we preserve and revere our arts and cultures, the more we can educate ourselves about the national history."

Stating that it was necessary for everyone to learn about country's history and its culture and civilization, the septuagenarian leader argued that such exhibition and creation of art of works would make it easier for others to understand the history.

Artworks as folk artworks, traditional Thanka painting and sculptures among others by over 200 artistes are put in the exhibition organized by the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) since March 29, according to Devendra Thumkeli, member-secretary of the Academy.

The exhibition that is also being held in the premises of NAFA at Naxal simultaneously would run through mid-June, the organizer said.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal