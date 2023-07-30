General

A grand global peace procession from historical and archeological city Panauti to tourism city Namobuddha is to take place on the occasion of World Peace Day.

In order to spread peace and goodwill across the world, the global peace cultural procession is to be organized on September 23.

Chairperson of kavre Sewa Samaj, Prahlad KC said the procession has been organized to impart the message of global peace and harmony, promote tourism in Panauti and Namobuddha, develop mutual good will between the Hindus and Buddhists and preserve local art and culture.

Various organizations, including Kavre Sewa Samaj, District Coordination Committee, local governments, citizens' organizations and social organizations are hosting the event.

The procession is expected to be spectacular to protect and promote different religious, cultural and historical heritages of Kavre also make them popular at national and international level.

At a district-level interaction to brief about peace procession, the host shared that the event has been organized to keep high the good image of Panauti and Namobuddha.

Likewise, local governments, entrepreneurs and individuals have expressed their commitment to collaborate with the hosts in the campaign.

The procession, as informed, will reach Namobuddha through the Panauti-based palace of Rajkumar festival, Panauti bazaar, Trivenighat, Sunthan, Itte and Shankhu. It is share that the procession having a distance of 9.8-km will be completed in 3.5 hours. ---

Source: National News Agency-Nepal