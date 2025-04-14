PM Oli Calls for Enhanced Efforts to Boost Student Retention Rate



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the importance of increasing the student retention rate to ensure the success of the Student Enrollment Campaign for the School Session 2082 BS. He called on parents and stakeholders to actively participate in making the campaign a success.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli highlighted the need for inclusive and quality education to achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030. He urged the development of all educational institutions into centers of knowledge and excellence, with education serving as a medium to fulfill the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.





PM Oli noted that 20 percent of the population in Nepal still lives below the absolute poverty line, and emphasized that education is crucial in eradicating poverty. He stressed the necessity of modernizing education by integrating local knowledge, skills, and technology, and creating employment and self-employment opportunities to improve student retention rates.





The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by increasing the education sector’s budget and passing the School Education Bill 2081 BS. He called for enhanced investment partnerships among the three tiers of government to achieve compulsory and free basic education and free secondary education.





Addressing the need for quality education that produces ethical citizens, PM Oli emphasized practical application of knowledge for societal betterment. He stated that education should instill a sense of responsibility in individuals towards themselves, their families, the nation, and the international community.





In his message, PM Oli expressed concern over children living without parents and hoped that the government’s campaign activities would support the student enrollment campaign. He concluded by expressing optimism for a future where no child remains helpless on the streets in Nepal.

