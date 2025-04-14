4,136 Foreign Tourists Visit Upper Mustang in 2081 BS



Mustang: A total of 4,136 foreign tourists visited Upper Mustang in 2081 BS.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) Lomanthang reported that 230 tourists from SAARC countries and 3,906 tourists from other countries explored the area during the year.





ACAP office chief Umesh Poudel stated that tourists from 72 countries visited Upper Mustang. The highest number of foreign visitors, totaling 734, arrived in the month of Ashwin, while the lowest number, 30 visitors, were recorded in Magh.





In comparison to 2080 BS, when 3,613 foreigners visited Upper Mustang, the number of tourists increased by 513, marking a 12.64 percent rise. During 2080 BS, 52 visitors from SAARC countries and 3,561 from other countries traveled to the region.





Poudel attributed the increase in tourist arrivals to improved road access to Upper Mustang. Despite this growth, only about four percent of the total foreign tourists entering the Mustang District make it to Upper Mustang. The region generated over NPR 270 million in revenue from tourist royalty fees, totaling NPR 272.9 million last year.





The government has designated Upper Mustang, which borders China, as a prohibited and controlled area due to concerns over potential unwanted activities in the border region. This classification limits the number of tourists who can visit Upper Mustang.

