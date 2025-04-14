Lalitpur Mayor Emphasizes International Exchange for Urban Development



Hangzhou: Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Chiribabu Maharjan, has emphasized the importance of transnational exchanges of effective practices in fostering the development of well-planned and prosperous urban areas.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mayor Maharjan made these remarks during his address at the Nepal National Pavilion in Hangzhou, China. The exhibition, organized to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China, featured various Nepali products. The Mayor expressed optimism that cross-border exchanges of skills, knowledge, and artistic heritage related to infrastructure and urban development would significantly contribute to building environmentally friendly cities.





Mayor Maharjan highlighted Lalitpur’s rich art, culture, and heritage. He emphasized that Nepal’s diverse artistic and cultural legacy could gain international recognition and play a significant role in promoting tourism. The historic and archaeological significance of the country, he noted, could be further explored and shared globally.





Reflecting on China’s rapid development, Maharjan stated that Nepal could also achieve greater prosperity through mutual goodwill and cooperation with China. He mentioned that the Nepali delegation arrived in China with the good wishes and blessings from the land of Gautam Buddha and Araniko and warmly invited Chinese citizens to visit Lalitpur to experience its unique art, culture, and heritage.





In response, Hangzhou Vice-Mayor Chen Weiqiang remarked that Buddhism, art, and culture have been instrumental in strengthening Nepal-China relations. He added that the expo is vital for enhancing social, cultural, and economic cooperation between the two nations. He expressed pleasure in welcoming the Mayor of Lalitpur and hoped that the exhibition would further strengthen people-to-people ties between Nepal and China.





Nepal’s Ambassador to China, Dr. Krishna Prasad Oli, also highlighted the role of the event in promoting Nepal’s art, culture, and products in China.





The delegation, led by Mayor Maharjan, left for China on Friday to participate in the expo.

