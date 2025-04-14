Jajarkot Earthquake: Details of Damages Caused to Private Houses Collected



Jajarkot: Details of loss and damage caused to the private houses by Jajarkot earthquake have been gathered.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has already entered into its system the details of damages to 34,035 private houses as a result of the Jajarkot earthquake.





Authority Spokesperson Ram Bahadur KC stated that the estimation of the details of damages is still underway. An understanding has been reached between the Authority and Mid-West University for the estimation of damages caused to private houses since the New Year.





Executive Chief of the Authority, Engineer Dinesh Bhatta, and Dean of Graduate School of Engineering of the University, Dr. Rajan Suwal, have recently signed the memorandum of understanding to this effect. The University would deploy 85 technicians in the remaining local government units for the collection of details of the losses to the houses of 28,357 families.

