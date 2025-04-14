34 Sacks of Illegal ‘Shaligram’ Confiscated in Mustang



Mustang: Police have confiscated a large quantity of ‘Shaligram Sheela’ or the ammonite stone in Mustang. The Shaligram Sheela is a fossilized stone or ammonite collected from the riverbed or banks of the Kali Gandaki, a tributary of the Gandaki River. The Hindus consider the Shaligram as a form of their god Vishnu. The Kali Gandaki river flows through sacred places such as Muktinath and Damodar Kunda, enhancing the spiritual significance of these ‘shaligrams’. Collection of large amounts of Shaligrams is prohibited.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Area Police Office, Chhusang Check Post at Baragung Muktikshetra-3 in Mustang has seized 894 kg ‘shaligram sheela’ packed in 34 white sacks during checks carried out at different times, according to the District Police Office, Mustang.





Information Officer at the District Police Office, Mustang, Police Inspector Bishal Adhikari, said that the Shaligram Sheela was confiscated from a Bolero jeep (registration plate Ga 3 Cha 8152) going towards Jomsom from Loghekar Damodarkunda Rural Municipality-3 in Mustang.





Kunsang Ranging Gurung, 41, of Surkhang of Loghekar Damodarkunda-5 in Mustang district was carrying ‘shaligram’ to Jomsom illegally after loading it in the jeep, according to the Area Police Office, Chhusang.





According to the District Police Office, Mustang, the jeep, the driver, and the owner of the ‘shaligram’ have been handed over to the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) Office, Jomsom.





Meanwhile, ACAP Jomsom has said it has already handed over the jeep, the driver, and owner of Shaligram along with the confiscated Shaligram Shila to Annapurna Conservation Area Project’s head office in Pokhara for investigation, said Office Chief Rajesh Gupta.

