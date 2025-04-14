Motorbike Accident Claims Life in Palpa



Palpa: A person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident in Palpa. Padam Bahadur Darlami, 41, of Tansen Municipality-6, lost his life in the incident.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Sunil Malla, reported that Darlami sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle (Lu 61 Pa 7636) traveling from Ghorbanda to Bartung met with an accident on the Siddhartha Highway road section at Rayadanda of Bagnaskali rural municipality-1.





His 18-year-old son, Mandeep Darlami, was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Mission Hospital.

