Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Motorbike Accident Claims Life in Palpa


Palpa: A person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident in Palpa. Padam Bahadur Darlami, 41, of Tansen Municipality-6, lost his life in the incident.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Sunil Malla, reported that Darlami sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle (Lu 61 Pa 7636) traveling from Ghorbanda to Bartung met with an accident on the Siddhartha Highway road section at Rayadanda of Bagnaskali rural municipality-1.



His 18-year-old son, Mandeep Darlami, was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at Mission Hospital.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.