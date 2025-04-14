Minister Gurung Lauds Contribution of Ghalegaun to Spreading Homestay Programme



Ghalegaun: Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, today inaugurated the Ghalegaun Tourism Silver Jubilee Celebrations at Ghalegaun, a renowned tourist destination in Lamjung.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the event, organized by the Ghalegaun Tourism Management Committee, marks the 25th anniversary of Ghalegaun’s journey into tourism. It aims to further highlight this typical Gurung settlement’s significance and contribution to Nepal’s tourism sector.





Speaking on the occasion, Minister Gurung, who also serves as the government’s Spokesperson, reflected on Ghalegaun’s transformation. “Ghalegaun has overcome immense hardship, challenges, and remoteness to become a smart village,” he said. “This transformation was made possible by unity and community efforts, political commitment, and the active participation of the people.”





Calling Ghalegaun “the best touristic destination in Nepal,” the Minister said that the concept of homestay tourism, which began in Ghalegaun, has now spread to all 77 districts of the country. According to him, a total of 306 homestay facilities are currently registered in Gandaki Province, with the majority operating successfully.





He underlined the need to strengthen rural tourism and described Nepal’s villages as ‘living museums,’ showcasing the country’s rich diversity, natural beauty, and cultural heritage. “Fate and future are generally uncertain, but determination, policies, and actions shape destiny,” he added.





The event was attended by locals, homestay service providers, elected representatives, and delegates from various organizations. Highlights of the celebration include cultural performances, tourism-focused discussions, exhibitions of local products, and exchanges of experiences and ideas, it has been said.

