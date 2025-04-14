Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

UML to Honor Seven Communist Leaders on Party Foundation Day


Lalitpur: CPN (UML) is set to honor seven communist warriors on the occasion of the party’s foundation day. UML Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali announced that a Secretariat meeting held at the party’s central office in Chyasal, Lalitpur, decided to recognize these distinguished personalities for their significant contributions to strengthening the Nepali communist movement.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the individuals to be honored include Lal Bahadur Bishwakarma from Kanchanpur, Ratna Sharma Neupane (posthumously), Bachaspati Devkota from Gorkha, Shanta Manavi from Kathmandu, Satyanarayan Mandal from Saptari, Shobharam Basnet from Dang, and Haricharan Shivakoti from Jhapa.



The meeting also resolved to release a book titled “Shelter,” which contains the memoirs of 34 leaders and activists involved in the formation of the then CPN (ML) and Coordination Centre. In addition, Gyawali dismissed any rumors of a potential government change.



Furthermore, the meeting decided to commemorate ‘Youth Celebration’ on Baisakh 11 (April 24) as a historic day with grand festivities. During the meeting, Chairman KP Sharma Oli provided a brief overview of the current political developments in the country.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.