PM Oli Calls on NGOs to Embrace Self-Reliance Over External Grants



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged NGOs to adopt the path of self-reliance instead of depending on external grants. Speaking at the 11th general convention and the National Civil Society Conference 2025 of the NGO Federation of Nepal, PM Oli emphasized the importance of increasing production and productivity by utilizing Nepal’s fertile land, despite the challenges posed by globalization.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli advised social organizations to focus on hopes, successes, and achievements, rather than just failures. He assured that no obstacles would be created in development efforts, emphasizing the need for constructive discussions.





PM Oli highlighted the current journey towards a prosperous Nepal, criticizing any undemocratic or unconstitutional activities. He referenced a recent program by pro-monarchy supporters, stressing that the nation is moving forward with a vision of progress and development without relying on foreign support.

