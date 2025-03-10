Contact Us
Two Women Perish in Mud-Slip Incident in Achham


Achham: Two women have died after being buried while digging mud in Achham today. The deceased have been identified as Deurupa Bohara, 27, and Binita Bohara, 23, residents of Sutuda in ward no. 9 of Mangalsen Municipality. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Ratomate, Oligaun of the same ward, Chief of the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ishwori Prasad Bhandari said.



According to National News Agency Nepal, both women died on the spot after being buried by the mud-slip that occurred while they were digging mud to plaster their house.

