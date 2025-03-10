Language Commission Draws Attention Towards Linguistic Violence



Kathmandu: The Language Commission has urged one and all to be sensitive on the issue of linguistic violence as it is the responsibility of all citizens to avoid and protect against any kind of violence related to language. The Commission has also appealed to promote social unity by adopting social coexistence and harmonious behavior.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Commission’s response came after a complaint was lodged with the Commission regarding a ‘podcast’ mocking the accent of a Nepalbhasa speaker and singer Kuma: Sagar. It has also decided to send the matter to the concerned authorities for further investigation as it would constitute a matter of ridicule, contempt, and defamation based on the speaker’s pronunciation, linguistic standard, and regional variance while using the mother tongue.





The Newa Deya: Dabu, which has been working for the promotion of Nepalbhasa language, had filed a complaint with the Commission regarding the linguistic contempt of the Nepalbhasa-speaking speaker. The Commission, based on the complaint, said that all the languages spoken in Nepal should be respected and violent behavior against any language or linguistic community is not acceptable.

