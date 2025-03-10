Hong Kong Triumphs Over Nepal by Narrow Margin in Women’s T20 International



Entebbe: Nepal has lost to Hong Kong by 2 runs in the Women’s T20 International Cricket Tournament underway in Uganda. In the match held at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Nepal, chasing a target of 101 runs set by Hong Kong, managed to score only 98 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Captain Indu Verma was the top scorer for Nepal with 32 runs, followed by Pooja Mahato who scored 19. Bindu Rawal contributed 14 runs, while Roma Thapa remained unbeaten with 13, and Sana Prabin added 10 runs. For Hong Kong, Mariko Hill was effective with the ball, taking two wickets, while Siu Miwai and Chan Ka Ying claimed one wicket each.





Earlier in the match, Hong Kong was put into bat first after losing the toss and scored 100 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Natasha Mills was the leading run-scorer for Hong Kong with 35, while Mariko Hills added 21 and Yashmin Daswani remained not out on 11. For Nepal, Indu Verma and Ishwori Bista each took two wickets, with Pooja Mahato and Rachana Kumari Chaudhary taking one wicket apiece.





This loss marks Nepal’s second defeat in the tournament, having played three matches so far. Nepal previously lost to Namibia by 6 wickets in the opening match but secured a narrow victory by 1 wicket against the host team Uganda in their second match.

