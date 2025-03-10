Government Declares 2025-2035 as Internal Employment Promotion Decade



Kathmandu: The government has announced the next decade, spanning from 2025 to 2035, as the Internal Employment Promotion Decade, with the aim to end forced foreign employment. Prime Minister Oli made this announcement during the inaugural session of the ‘National Labour and Employment Conference-2081’ organized by the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the government and 10 different umbrella organizations from the private sector to create employment and provide training for youths. The agreement includes the National Skill Development Corporation and several associations such as the Computer Association of Nepal, Hotel Association Nepal, and Federation of Contractors’ Association of Nepal, among others.





Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security and the Swiss Agency to expand the integrated market information system under the Prime Minister Employment Programme.





Prime Minister Oli emphasized the significant contribution the private sector can make in creating employment within the country. He stated that the private sector should lead the nation’s economy, with employment creation and entrepreneurship promotion being high priorities for the government.





Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Sharat Singh Bhandari, highlighted the government’s plans to create employment opportunities domestically and make foreign employment dignified, disciplined, and safe. Meanwhile, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari acknowledged the private sector’s risk-taking role in national economic growth and reiterated the government’s policy to encourage private sector involvement.





Prime Minister’s Economic and Development Advisor Dr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada outlined the government’s vision to end forced foreign employment and ensure social security in bilateral labour agreements.





Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), stressed the need to remove policy ambiguities that hinder the private sector. He called for immediate amendments to create an investment-friendly environment.





Jagat Singhkhada, President of the Joint Trade Union Coordination Centre (JTUCC), emphasized the need for cordial labour relations, an increase in minimum wages, effective implementation of the social security scheme, and the removal of anti-worker provisions from the Labour Act.





The two-day conference will focus on identifying and promoting potential areas for domestic employment generation, enhancing employment services and facilities, managing labour migration, and utilizing foreign employment knowledge and skills to boost production and productivity in Nepal. Previous labour and employment conferences were held in 2054 BS, 2061 BS, 2069 BS, and 2076 BS.

