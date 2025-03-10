NC President Deuba Calls for Party Unity Amidst Political Challenges



Dhangadhi: Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has urged party leaders and members to focus on strengthening the party organization by resolving internal disagreements and misunderstandings.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deuba made these remarks during the party’s first Sudurpashim provincial conference in Dhangadhi. He justified the formation of the current coalition government as a necessity driven by the parliamentary dynamics, emphasizing that no single party could achieve a majority under the inclusive and proportional electoral system, thus requiring political parties to form alliances.





Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka also addressed the gathering, encouraging party members to promote the party’s achievements to foster public trust and confidence. General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa acknowledged public grievances regarding the stagnation in citizens’ status despite systemic changes in the country, stressing the importance of addressing civic dissatisfaction.





Another General Secretary, Bishwa Prakash Sharma, highlighted that mass welfare is achievable within the current system and urged the party to act with patience and unity in the present circumstances. Party leader and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak warned that any ploy against the system and the Constitution would be considered a conspiracy against the Nepali Congress, cautioning those resistant to change not to mistake the party’s tolerance and liberal values as weaknesses.





The conference also featured speeches from various party leaders, including Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka, Spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat, and others, emphasizing the need for unity and strategic action in the current political climate.

