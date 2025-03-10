PM Calls on Private School to Invest Confidently



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged private schools to invest confidently as the Constitution has guaranteed the right to property. Inaugurating the 16th National General Convention of the Private and Boarding School Organisation of Nepal (PABSON) here today, the Prime Minister said he had no idea about the emergence of a proposal that private schools should be incorporated into a Guthi model within the next five years.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the government will ensure free education for children for those who can afford it, and cooperation from the private sector will be sought towards that end. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of private sector engagement within the legal framework to ensure quality education and to contribute to producing skilled and competent graduates.





He further encouraged the private sector to exercise their right to property, stating, “The law has not prohibited securing a profit from an investment.” This statement underscores the government’s support for private investment in education while maintaining a focus on ensuring equitable access to quality education for all.

