Kathmandu DAO Issues Prohibitory Order for Two Months in Capital’s Sensitive Areas



Kathmandu: The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has issued a prohibitory order banning protests and gatherings at different areas in Kathmandu district for the coming two months.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the order prohibits sit-ins, protests, demonstrations, rallies, gatherings, and assemblies near the offices of the executive, legislative, and judiciary, as well as the residential areas of VIPs and around the main administrative center, Singhadurbar.





Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Rishiram Tiwari, stated that the order was issued based on international practices and past court verdicts. He expressed concerns that such events could lead to vandalism, arson, and other untoward activities, including clashes and conflicts, which could destabilize the peaceful environment, impacting public service delivery, public transport, and overall law and order.





CDO Tiwari specified that gatherings of five or more people for sit-ins, rallies, and assemblies are prohibited for two months, effective from Sunday, March 9.





The order also restricts such events near significant locations, including the Office of the President in Sheetal Niwas, Office of the Vice President, Singhadurbar, Bhadrakali Mandir, Padhmodaya School, Office of the Auditor General, Anamnagar area, Hanumanthan Mandir, Supreme Court, Department of Archeology, and the District Administration Office, Kathmandu.





Additionally, restrictions apply near the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar, the central office of Nepal Rastra Bank, residence of the National Assembly Chairman, residence of the Chief Justice, and the Federal Parliament Building.

