‘Respect to Labour- Campaign of Nation’ Initiated in Namobuddha



Namobuddha: The ‘Respect to Labour – Campaign of Nation’ has been launched in Namobuddha municipality of Kavrepalanchowk under the Prime Minister Employment Programme. As part of this initiative, the municipality has organized orientations for local users’ committees and is conducting regular monitoring of the schemes.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the Municipal Employment Service Center has provided information and orientation about the Prime Minister’s Employment Programme and the process for registration in the list of unemployed persons. Amrit Khanal, Coordinator of the Centre, mentioned that the programme was conducted in all 11 wards with active participation from local people’s representatives, civil society, ward committees, local directive committees, and other stakeholders of the municipality.

Khanal also stated that training on plumbing and carpentering will commence from March 15 for those included in the list of 40 unemployed individuals. The training will be conducted after selectin

g training providers for workplace-based skill development. Previously, the Centre informed that 65 unemployed individuals were given 100 days of employment through various ward-wise schemes in collaboration with different wards of the municipality.