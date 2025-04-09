PM Oli Highlights Arghakhanchi as the Birthplace of Knowledge and Spiritualism



Arghakhanchi: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the significance of Arghakhanchi, the birthplace of the esteemed sage Maharshi Panini, as a center of knowledge, meditation, and spiritualism. During the inauguration of the ‘Panini Tapobhoomi Conference’ in Arghakhanchi, Prime Minister Oli highlighted the region’s historical importance as the origin point of knowledge that has been shared globally.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli articulated that Arghakhanchi holds a sacred status as the homeland of Maharshi Panini, the father of Sanskrit grammar. He noted that Panini’s work has been foundational for all subsequent grammatical systems. The Prime Minister remarked that Panini’s contributions have simplified language and facilitated the development of music and rhythm through Vedic verses.





Prime Minister Oli acknowledged Panini’s remarkable contribution to Sanskrit grammar, which includes 3,959 rules that continue to influence modern technology, particularly in Artificial Intelligence. He stated the government’s intention to promote Arghakhanchi as a religious and tourist destination through appropriate publicity efforts, reinforcing its historical and cultural significance.





He further committed to prioritizing the development of Arghakhanchi, where Maharshi Panini composed Sanskrit grammar approximately 2,500 years ago. The conference was attended by notable figures including Lumbini Province Chief Minister Chet Narayan Acharya, CPN (UML) Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali, and other prominent leaders and scholars.





Organized by the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Transport of Lumbini Province, the Tourism Development Council, Panini Rural Municipality, and Rainadevi Chhahara Rural Municipality, the event also highlighted the area’s natural beauty, from its panoramic views of the Himalayan range to the Tarai plains and beyond to Gorakhpur, India.





The region’s natural wonders, including rhododendron trees and various herbs, add to its charm, making it a potential hub for tourism. Accessibility to the Panini area has improved with the construction of a paved road, making it reachable within minutes from Tindhare of Palpa district.

