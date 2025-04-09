Minister Lekhak Takes Stock of Health Condition of Injured Persons



Kathmandu: Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak has taken stock of the health condition of those injured in the Tinkune violence. He reached different hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley to know about the injured ones’ health status and assured government’s assistance to their treatment.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Lekhak emphasized the government’s commitment to bear the cost of treatment for those injured in the Tinkune incidents. During his visit, he inquired if hospitals had begun treating the injured as per the cabinet’s decision. He addressed the patients’ attendants, reassuring them of the government’s support.





Minister Lekhak clarified that the concerned hospitals would verify the treatment bills, and the government would reimburse the expenses based on the verified bills. He stated that hospitals should submit the verified medication expenses to the Health Ministry for payment processing.





The Tinkune demonstration on March 28, organized by supporters of the ex-king, resulted in two fatalities and multiple injuries. Five of the injured are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the Kathmandu Valley.





The Home Ministry’s secretariat reported that Minister Lekhak also met Sanjay Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at the National Trauma Centre, Kathmandu. Yadav sustained injuries during a protest in Tabela municipality of Janakpur.

