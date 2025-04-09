Forest Fires Ravage Mahottari, Endangering Local Communities



Mahottari: Widespread forest fires continue to destroy the forest areas in Mahottari, primarily along the East-West Highway, the Chure Mountain Range, and the BP Highway. The damage is evident, with tree stumps scattered across the region, remnants of the fires that have ravaged the land. These wildfires, which occur daily, prevent the growth of fresh vegetation and have even harmed mature, older trees.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the spread of the fire is exacerbated by the fallen dry leaves. Social worker Hom Bahadur Khadka of Patu, Bardibas-3, has expressed grave concern over the scale of destruction, noting that the fires continue to spread unchecked, threatening the nearby settlements with the risk of being engulfed by flames.





Bardibas municipality, situated entirely within the Chure hilly region, faces particular vulnerability due to its proximity to these fire-affected areas. While Gaushala municipality has more Sagarnath Forest Development Plots, Bardibas is also heavily impacted by the ongoing deforestation and fire outbreaks.





Official records indicate that the total forest area here spans around 24,000 hectares, although only 16,000 hectares remain due to significant deforestation and encroachment over the years. Bhogendra Raj Paudel, an 80-year-old resident of Bardibas-5, voiced the community’s concerns, stating that the rising frequency of forest fires and illegal deforestation has become a serious challenge for maintaining the region’s forests.





Local residents are struggling with sleepless nights, living in constant fear of the fires spreading to their homes, it is said.

