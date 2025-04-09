Koshi Province Tourism Year to Boost National Economy



Tinjure: Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh has stated that the tourism year of Koshi Province is expected to significantly contribute to the national economy. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Tourism Year 2082’ held at ‘RR Garden’ in the Tinjure area, he emphasized the importance of collaboration among the three tiers of government to improve the living conditions of the people. The event was organized by the main organizing committee of the Province Government’s Koshi Province Tourism Year-2082.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Koshi Province Chief Minister Hikmat Karki committed to addressing past shortcomings in the tourism sector. He announced plans to establish the provincial capital as a tourism hub by discovering and promoting new tourism destinations. The Tinjure Milke Jaljale area, designated as the capital of Rhododendrons, has seen the construction of tourist-friendly structures, attracting both domestic and international visitors during the flowering season.





The ceremony was attended by Minister for Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi, Koshi Province Speaker Ambar Bahadur Bista, and members of the House of Representatives Sita Gurung and Rajendra Rai, among others.

