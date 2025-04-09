Historic Kagbeni Palace in Mustang Awaits Conservation



Kagbeni: A historic monument in Kagbeni, Baragung Muktikshetra-4, Mustang, has been awaiting protection. The seven-story Kagbeni Palace, dating back 1,200 years, now stands as a four-story rampart.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the palace, built from adobe clay, was once the residence of a king who ruled from this site. Local oral history suggests that the king, who arrived from Jumla, once occupied the palace. However, details surrounding the palace’s history remain uncovered, and further investigation is ongoing.





The palace is located in Kagbeni village, amidst a close-knit settlement of mud-and-stone houses. Former Rural Municipality Chair Phenchok Chhepten Gurung shared that local tradition holds that the king from Jumla challenged the ruler of Lomanthang from this palace. The king eventually left after being defeated by the Mustangi monarch.





The Jumla ruler is believed to have governed an area stretching from Pandakhola to Ghiling in Upper Mustang. According to local accounts, this ruler was kind to the citizens and resorted to physical punishments only if they disobeyed his orders. However, the identity of the Jumla ruler remains unconfirmed.





“We are exploring the history,” Gurung said, adding that plans are underway to develop the historic monument into a museum. Despite this initiative, sufficient support and cooperation from both the local government and the villagers has yet to be achieved.





It is believed that some 1200 years back, a pond existed where Kagbeni village is currently situated. The then king of the place built a seven-storied palace by draining out the pond, said Laxmi Gurung, the president of the Kagbeni Temple and Shraddha Site Management Committee.





According to her, only the ruins of four out of seven floors of the ancient palace remain. The palace, built from adobe clay, has worn out due to the constant onslaught of wind and exposure to the sun and rain. Legend has it that the foundation of the palace was consolidated by getting it trampled on by yaks, Gurung added.





She mentioned that the locals still sing the ‘Bhatin’, a legendary folksong during their Yartung cultural festival. This particular folk song is believed to have started when the palace was built. Yartung is an important cultural festival celebrated by the local people in Baragung Muktikshetra. Only the locals of Kagbeni sing this folk song while celebrating Yartung.





“This song sung by the locals of Kagbeni on the Yartung festival honors the Kagbeni Palace and covers the themes of the construction of the palace,” Gurung added.





The windows and doors of the demolished palace, along with the idols of Guru Rinporche and other deities made of clay, are still preserved inside the palace.





Most of the tourists visiting Mustang are unaware of this ancient monument located in Kagbeni, which is a famous pilgrimage site for Hindus and Buddhists. It is in ruins for want of protection and maintenance.





Locals say that if the old palace is preserved and protected, and turned into a museum through the restoration of its historicity, it will help in the promotion of tourism in the region.

