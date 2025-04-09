Vigil in Memory of Late Journalist Rajak



Kathmandu: The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) held a vigil at the Maitighar mandala in memory of the late journalist Suresh Rajak this evening. Journalists active in the capital gathered under the leadership of the FNJ, paying tributes to Rajak by lighting candles at the Maitighar mandala. Rajak tragically lost his life on March 28 while performing his duties.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a delegation led by FNJ Vice President Umid Prasad Bagchand visited Rajak’s family on the 13th day following his demise. The delegation offered condolences to the bereaved family members, expressing solidarity and support during this difficult time.

