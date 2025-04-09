Water Vapor-Rich Air Influences National Weather Patterns



Kathmandu: The country is currently experiencing a shift in weather patterns due to the effects of Westerly and local winds, coupled with the influence of water vapor-rich air originating from the Bay of Bengal, as noted by the Meteorological Forecasting Division.

According to National News Agency Nepal, today’s weather will be partly to generally cloudy across the nation, with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in certain parts of the high hilly and mountainous regions. Additionally, one or two locations in other regions may also experience similar weather conditions.

The weather bulletin further indicates that the country will continue to experience partly to generally cloudy skies tonight. Light rain, combined with thunder and lightning, is anticipated in certain areas of the Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, while light snowfall is expected in some parts of the high hilly and mountainous regions.