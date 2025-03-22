Poetry, Means of Realising World, Says Former President Bhandari



Kathmandu: Former President Bidya Devi Bhandari has emphasized the significant role of language, literature, and art in societal development, highlighting the need to promote art. During a solo poetry recitation by poet Tirtha Shrestha, organized by the Madan Bhandari Foundation, she advocated for the continuity of such cultural events.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the former President remarked that poetry serves as an effective means to reflect society and offers insight into the realities of the nation and the world. She stressed the importance of such artistic expressions in understanding and realizing the world.





Foundation Chair Ushakiran Bhandari expressed that Tirtha Shrestha’s works would contribute to enhancing Nepali literature, underlining the value of literature in enriching cultural heritage.

