Lifelong Facilities Will Not Be Provided to Former VIPs: Minister Paudel



Nepalgunj: Minister for Health and Population, Pradip Paudel, has announced that lifelong facilities will not be provided to former VIPs. At a programme organized by Nepali Congress Banke, Minister Paudel emphasized that no provision would be made for such facilities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Paudel acknowledged that while it is appropriate for the state to show respect and honor to former VIPs, lifelong facilities should not be extended to them. He also highlighted the need for the Nepalgunj Medical College administration to independently resolve its existing issues.





Minister Paudel asserted that medical colleges must operate in compliance with state-determined rules and regulations. He issued a warning regarding the potential revocation of affiliations for any government, private, or community hospitals that fail to compensate their human resources according to the Labour Act.





The Health Minister noted ongoing preparations for the adjustment of medicine prices, with a focus on promoting domestic production. He mentioned the government’s significant investment in constructing basic hospitals at local levels, with plans for these facilities to operate at full capacity.





Minister Paudel also shared the government’s plan to enhance the effectiveness of the health insurance scheme, with an aim to cover 6.6 million households.

