Call for Reform in Appointment Process of Anti-Graft Body



Dulegaunda: General Secretary of the Nepali Congress (NC), Bisho Prakash Sharma, has emphasized the necessity to reform the appointment process within the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA). Speaking at a regional conference organized by the NC Tanahun Constituency-2 in Dulegaunda, Sharma highlighted concerns that the current legal framework allows for potential political influence over appointments.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Sharma proposed that impartial individuals with over 20 years of experience in law and administration should be appointed through open competition. He stated, “I have been raising this issue in the parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance Committee. I do believe it will come to the public debate gradually. People who come through open competition can work in a more fair and transparent manner.”





Sharma further clarified that a recent ordinance introduced by the government was intended to promote good governance. Additionally, he touched upon the timeline for the NC’s general convention, stating it must be held before the general elections in 2084 BS. He noted that both the NC statute and the country’s Constitution mandate the general convention to occur within five years, with a possible extension of up to six months.

