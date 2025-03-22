Three Die in Separate Incidents in Khotang and Mahottari



Khotang: Two persons died in separate incidents in Khotang district today. Dil Kumari Rai, 45, of Kepilasgadhi Rural Municipality-7 died when she was struck by lightning. She died on the spot in the incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Khotang, Pratik Bista.





According to National News Agency Nepal, 21-month-old Anusoya Pokharel of Diktel Majhuwagadhi Municipality-15 died after falling from a veranda. The critically injured child died on the way to Kathmandu for treatment, added Bista.





Meanwhile in Mahottari, a child drowned in a pond at Ekdara Rural Municipality. The deceased has been identified as Alok Kumar, 10, son of Shrawan Yadav of Ekdara Rural Municipality-4, said Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Santu Lal Prasad Jaiswal. He added the incident took place when the child had gone to play cricket at Ekdara Rural Municipality-3.

