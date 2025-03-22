Contact Us
Conspiracies on to Push Country Towards Instability: Dev Gurung


Gorkha: CPN (Maoist Centre) General Secretary Dev Gurung has raised concerns over alleged conspiracies aimed at destabilizing the nation. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the sixth district conference of the Tamu Liberation Front Gorkha chapter.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Gurung highlighted that these efforts are being made under the guise of reinstating the monarchy. He emphasized that regressive forces are attempting to create political instability and stressed the importance of upholding the republic. Gurung called for protests against regression and urged for the exposure of these regressive forces.



He further stated that monarchy is not a viable option within a democratic framework and emphasized that alternatives exist if an individual or political party fails. Gurung reiterated the commitment of the Maoist Centre to unite like-minded forces and indicated that his party would take a leading role in this initiative.



Gurung also mentioned the need for national unity, emphasizing the importance of consensus and cooperation among all parties to maintain stability.

