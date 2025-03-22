Speaker Stresses on Strengthening Provincial and Local Governments



Lalitpur: Speaker Devraj Ghimire has emphasized the necessity for continuous dialogue and debate in the implementation of federalism. Addressing a discussion program on ‘Province and Local Level Issues in Strengthening Federalism’ organized by the Province Good Governance Centre Bagmati, he underscored the importance of fortifying province and local levels, which have become integral to the governance system following the adoption of the federal democratic republican system.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Ghimire highlighted that strengthening federalism is not solely about structural management but involves effective implementation, policy formulation, resource mobilization, and accountability. He asserted that the success of the federal system hinges on the coordination and cooperation among the three levels of government.





Speaker Ghimire further elaborated that federalism, democracy, and the constitution are the significant achievements of political movements in the country. These movements have transitioned the nation to a federal democratic republic system, following struggles from the end of the Rana regime to the constitutional monarchy, the decade-long armed conflict, the people’s movement, and the Madhes movement. The constitution clearly delineates the division of state power among the federal, provincial, and local levels.





While noting the achievements in the initial term of federal structure implementation, the Speaker reiterated the necessity for reforms in the legal system, staff management, and financial resource distribution to bolster the federal system. He identified practical handover of rights as a primary issue in federalism implementation.





In addition, Speaker Ghimire mentioned that the Parliament is taking initiatives to expedite the enactment of legislations, including bills related to civil service, school education, and police.





Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan called for the federal and provincial governments to eliminate legal complications and assist local government in addressing local needs, providing services, and promoting good governance.





Former National Assembly member Khimlal Devkota, in a presentation, advocated for the abolition of numerous federal government departments, suggesting their responsibilities be delegated to province and local levels. Centre’s Executive Director Gopal Krishna Neupane also addressed issues related to the implementation of federalism and delays in policy formulation.

