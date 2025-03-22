Contact Us
PAC to Initiate Probe into 48 Complaints Among Others


Kathmandu: A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) under the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday has decided to initiate an investigation process on different 48 complaints among over 100 ones registered at the committee. The committee has decided to conclude the complaints within 15 days.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the working style of the committee and the implementation of its directives seem weak. Some lawmakers in the committee have also admitted the sluggish progress. In every meeting, the views of the lawmakers were also focused on this issue.



Committee President Rishikesh Pokharel has reiterated his commitment to carry out the investigation into the complaints lodged in the committee as soon as possible. According to him, it was decided to proceed with the investigation on the complaints related to financial irregularities and corruption in various agencies.



Most of the complaints received in the committee include mega business houses, ministers and secretaries of various ministries, and officials of government bodies.

