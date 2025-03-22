Senior Journalist Basnet Cremated at Pashupati Aryaghat



Kathmandu: Last rites of senior journalist Mathawar Singh Basnet were performed at Pashupati Aryaghat in Kathmandu on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by numerous political leaders, journalists, and well-wishers who came to pay their respects.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Nepali Congress (NC) Bhaktapur district working committee had earlier organized a condolence meet in memory of Basnet. The event saw the presence of prominent figures such as NC leader and Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey, CPN (UML) leader Raghujee Pant, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP)’s leader Santosh Pariyar, and NC leader NP Saud. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deepak Thapa and Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Chair Nirmala Sharma were also in attendance, alongside NC leaders, parliamentarians, and journalists.





Basnet, who was also the former Chairperson of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), passed away earlier in the day while undergoing treatment at Maitighar-based Annapurna Neuro Hospital.

