Snowfall Graces Pathibhara Pilgrimage Site in Taplejung



Taplejung: Snowfall is taking place in the popularly known pilgrimage site, Pathibhara area, in Taplejung since this afternoon.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Pathibhara Area Development Committee reported light snowfall accompanied by brief rainfall in the area on Saturday afternoon. Rajendra Mahat, an employee of the committee, mentioned that this marks the fourth snowfall in the Pathibhara area this year. He noted that the temperature has decreased following the snowfall.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,698 pilgrims have arrived at the Pathibhara Temple today. Prajin Hangbang, Executive Director of the Pathibhara Area Development Committee, stated that this is the highest number of visitors since last January.

