Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day Celebrated in Kathmandu



Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted a function to celebrate the 60th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day. At the function held on Friday evening, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba recalled her experience as a student in India and expressed gratitude for the initiatives of the Government of India in the field of development and education.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava expressed his commitment to further expand the ITEC initiative and present more customized programs as per the evolving priorities of the Government of Nepal. Attorney General Ramesh Badal, Assistant Coordinator of the National Security Council Secretariat and ITEC alumnus Pawan Khatri, and Armed Police Superintendent of the Armed Police Force Dayaram Sharma shared their experiences about ITEC.

Parliamentarians, senior government officials, ITEC alumni, and Nepali alumni of Indian educational institutions were present on the occasion. The ITEC,

one of the oldest institutional arrangements, was established in 1964. It has trained over 200,000 officials from over 160 countries, according to the Embassy.